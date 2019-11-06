Sharon Stone sues rapper Chanel West Coast over ‘Sharon Stoned’ song

Send this page to someone via email

Actress Sharon Stone has filed a lawsuit against rapper Chanel West Coast over her song Sharon Stoned.

The 61-year-old actress said Chanel West Coast, whose real name is Chelsea Dudley, is trying to capitalize on her “extraordinary level of popularity and fame.”

“During the Song, Defendant Dudley gratuitously repeats the name ‘Sharon Stone’ thirty-three times and the name ‘Sharon’ ninety-nine times,” the suit reads.

Chanel West Coast released Sharon Stoned in 2018, and she repeats the words “Sharon” or “Sharon, Sharon, Sharon stoned” on a loop several times throughout the song.

Stone says the video uses her likeness, image, identity and persona as well as her performances in Basic Instinct and Casino.

“The actress also takes issue with the video for the song, which she alleges is designed to evoke her persona, and says Dudley admitted she wanted to ‘redo some classic, iconic Sharon Stone movie scenes,'” the suit says.

The suit also points out Stone’s philanthropic work and says she maintains “strict control over the manner in which her name, likeness, image, identity and persona are used.”

Stone claims the “mantra-like repetition” of her name is an example of the 31-year-old rapper’s “penchant for glomming onto celebrity icons.”

“Challenged to achieve success as a rap artist, on information and belief, Defendant Dudley has sought to enhance her stature as a rapper by invoking and trading on the celebrity status and fame of others,” the actress’ lawsuit continues.

The suit uses an example of a recent article, titled “ Chanel West Coast got dragged all over the internet for comparing herself to Drake and Kanye ,” in which “… the author describes Defendant Dudley’s penchant for glooming onto celebrity icons, stating, ‘… nothing quite compares to a jaw-dropping statement from [Defendant Dudley] … compar[ing] herself to the likes of two of music’s most gifted icons, Drake and Kanye West, in an attempt to boost her rap career street cred,'” the suit reads.

Stone is suing for punitive damages and disgorgement of any profits Chanel West Coast has earned as a result of the song and video.

She is also suing for unfair competition and violations of her right of publicity and is seeking an injunction barring Chanel West Coast from using her name or image.

Stone is demanding a jury trial into the infringement.

As of this writing, Chanel West Coast has not responded to the lawsuit.