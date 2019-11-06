Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Bad Boys for Life’ trailer reunites Will Smith, Martin Lawrence

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted November 6, 2019 9:54 am
Trailer: Bad Boys for Life
WATCH: Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated 'Bad Boys for Life.'

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have reunited in the new Bad Boys for Life trailer.

Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the third chapter of the Bad Boys franchise.

According to the film’s plot synopsis, old-school cops Lowrey and Burnett team up to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel. The Miami police’s newly created elite team, AMMO, joins Lowrey and Burnett as they go up against the ruthless Armando Armas.

READ MORE: Shia LaBeouf thanks officer for arresting him in 2017

“Mike, we got more time behind us than in front,” Burnett says to Lowrey in the trailer.

“Man, please, I’m going to be running down criminals until I’m 100,” Lowrey says.

Story continues below advertisement

“Not me, I’m retiring,” Burnett tells Lowrey.

“What happened to Bad Boys for life?” Lowrey asks.

“It’s time we be good men,” Burnett says.

“Who the f–k wants to sing that song?” Lowrey asks before kicking in a door.

READ MORE: Jason Mitchell talks about losing ‘The Chi’ role over misconduct allegations

This marks the first Bad Boys film since 2003’s Bad Boys 2. The original film was released in 1995.

Bad Boys for Life also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Nicky Jam, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Kate Del Castillo and Joe Pantoliano.

Bad Boys for Life hits theatres on Jan. 17, 2020.

Watch the trailer in the video above.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Will SmithBad Boysbad boys for lifemartin lawrenceBad Boys 3bad boys for life detailsbad boys for life martin lawrencebad boys for life release datebad boys for life trailerbad boys for life trailersbad boys for life will smith
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.