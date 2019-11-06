‘Bad Boys for Life’ trailer reunites Will Smith, Martin Lawrence

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have reunited in the new Bad Boys for Life trailer.

Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the third chapter of the Bad Boys franchise.

According to the film’s plot synopsis, old-school cops Lowrey and Burnett team up to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel. The Miami police’s newly created elite team, AMMO, joins Lowrey and Burnett as they go up against the ruthless Armando Armas.

READ MORE: Shia LaBeouf thanks officer for arresting him in 2017

“Mike, we got more time behind us than in front,” Burnett says to Lowrey in the trailer.

“Man, please, I’m going to be running down criminals until I’m 100,” Lowrey says.

Story continues below advertisement

“Not me, I’m retiring,” Burnett tells Lowrey.

“What happened to Bad Boys for life?” Lowrey asks.

“It’s time we be good men,” Burnett says.

“Who the f–k wants to sing that song?” Lowrey asks before kicking in a door.

READ MORE: Jason Mitchell talks about losing ‘The Chi’ role over misconduct allegations

This marks the first Bad Boys film since 2003’s Bad Boys 2. The original film was released in 1995.

Bad Boys for Life also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Nicky Jam, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Kate Del Castillo and Joe Pantoliano.

Bad Boys for Life hits theatres on Jan. 17, 2020.

Watch the trailer in the video above.