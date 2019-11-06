2 people found dead in Anglemont, B.C. home

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in the Shuswap region of the province are calling it a ‘suspicious incident’.

The bodies of two people have been discovered in a home in a rural area in Anglemont, B.C.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the investigation, still in its early stages, is being led by the Southeast District Major Crime Unit, with more resources being moved into the area to assist in the investigation.

News of the incident first emerged on social media with people reporting ‘a heavy police presence’ heading north of Celista, including a group of unmarked police vehicles.

It is believed to have been a ‘high risk’ operation, and there are also unconfirmed reports that the two people were shot and that locals were advised to remain indoors.

No suspect information is available at this time.

More to come…