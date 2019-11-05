Menu

Crime

‘He was just a real bright light’: friends remember Saskatoon teen following his death

By Kyle Benning Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 6:47 pm
Updated November 5, 2019 6:49 pm
Gilbert Kagabo (left) was the teen who died at the Teachers Credit Union location on Arlington Avenue on Saturday. Saskatoon Police Service said first responders attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful. Courtesy: Corwin Thiessen

Students and staff of a Saskatoon high school are coming together following the death of a teenage boy over the weekend.

Gilbert Kagabo passed away on Saturday at the Teachers Credit Union location on Arlington Avenue – which is about half a kilometre from Holy Cross High School.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) said a memorial mass was offered at the school before classes on Tuesday morning.

The late teen participated in a number of extracurricular groups including playing basketball and being a part of Saskatoon Youth for Christ.

One of his mentors from the church group said Kagabo left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

“You could always count on Gilbert to brighten up your day with a big smile (or) a big hug. He was just a real bright light. All of his friends would say the same thing, that his smile was infectious,” Corwin Thiessen said.

Story continues below advertisement

GSCS said its tragic events response team is available at the school.

In a press release, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said first responders arrived at the scene following calls for someone in medical distress on Nov. 2 before noon.

It went on to read life-saving measures were attempted, but were unsuccessful.

SPS added an autopsy was scheduled for Monday and an update is expected later this week.

