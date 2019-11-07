Live in the Okanagan: Cheer up the autumnal blues with some live music

After settling into Daylight Savings Time, make the most of the extra hour of sleep and stay out a little later to attend these great shows.
Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.
Salmon Arm
Friday, Nov. 8
Liz Blair at Cantina Vallarta Salmon Arm
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Vernon
Friday, Nov. 8
DJ ThaiGuy at The Kal
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Virgil Caine Blues Band at Match Eatery
- Scheduled to start at 9 p.m.
The Noble Crew at The Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Pharm and the Psycherelics at The Kal
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
High Voltage at The Green Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Gitano Lanza at Little Tex
- Scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
- Virgil Caine Blues Band at Match Eatery
- Scheduled to start at 9 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Tiller’s Folly at Prestige Inn
- Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at ticketseller.ca
Lake Country
Friday, Nov. 8
Kenny Hess at the Creekside Theatre
- Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
- Tickets available at kelownatickets.com
Kelowna
DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Friday, Nov. 8
Stebe “Kubs” Kubassek at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Jon Bos at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Saturday, Nov. 9
Tidal Baby and Zurich Cloud Motors at the Grateful Fed
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
DJ Invizible at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Bo Higgs at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown Kelowna
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
Apollo Agua at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 10
City and Colour with Jacob Banks and Ben Rogers at Prospera Place
- Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
- Tickets available at selectyourtickets.com
DJ ShAdo at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Jordan Bastock at The Vibrant Vine
- Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Michael S.E. Elliot at The Marmalade Cat Cafe
- Scheduled 6:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.com
Thursday, Nov. 14
Ryan McMahon at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Tickets available at eventbrite.ca
DJ Invizible at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Tickets available at the door
Penticton
Friday, Nov. 8
Alex Cuba at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Saturday, Nov. 9
Timbre Wolves at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Christina Martin at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Sunday, Nov. 10
Colin Linden at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Thursday, Nov. 14
The Lonesome Ace Stringband at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca
Oliver
Friday, Nov. 8
Rebel Luv at Eastlink Curling Centre
- Scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Bill Durst at Blues on Whyte
- Scheduled to start at 9 p.m.
