Live in the Okanagan: Cheer up the autumnal blues with some live music

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted November 7, 2019 3:03 pm
Updated November 7, 2019 3:17 pm
After settling into Daylight Savings Time, make the most of the extra hour of sleep and stay out a little later to attend these great shows.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Salmon Arm

Friday, Nov. 8

Liz Blair at Cantina Vallarta Salmon Arm 

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Vernon

Friday, Nov. 8

DJ ThaiGuy at The Kal 

  • Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Virgil Caine Blues Band at Match Eatery

  • Scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

The Noble Crew at The Longhorn Pub 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

 

Saturday, Nov. 9

Pharm and the Psycherelics at The Kal 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

High Voltage at The Green Pub

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Gitano Lanza at Little Tex

  • Scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
  • Virgil Caine Blues Band at Match Eatery
  • Scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Tiller’s Folly at Prestige Inn

  • Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at ticketseller.ca

Lake Country

Friday, Nov. 8

Kenny Hess at the Creekside Theatre

  • Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
  • Tickets available at kelownatickets.com

Kelowna

DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Friday, Nov. 8

Stebe “Kubs” Kubassek at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Jon Bos at The Blue Gator

  • Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Saturday, Nov. 9

Tidal Baby and Zurich Cloud Motors at the Grateful Fed

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

DJ Invizible at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Bo Higgs at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown Kelowna

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Apollo Agua at The Vibrant Vine 

  • Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

 

Sunday, Nov. 10

City and Colour with Jacob Banks and Ben Rogers at Prospera Place

  • Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
  • Tickets available at selectyourtickets.com

DJ ShAdo at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

  • Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door

Jordan Bastock at The Vibrant Vine 

  • Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Michael S.E. Elliot at The Marmalade Cat Cafe

  • Scheduled 6:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.com

Thursday, Nov. 14

Ryan McMahon at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

DJ Invizible at Fernando’s Pub

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Tickets available at the door
Penticton

Friday, Nov. 8

Alex Cuba at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Saturday, Nov. 9

Timbre Wolves at Slackwater Brewing 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Christina Martin at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Sunday, Nov. 10

Colin Linden at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Thursday, Nov. 14

The Lonesome Ace Stringband at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Oliver

Friday, Nov. 8

Rebel Luv at Eastlink Curling Centre 

  • Scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Bill Durst at Blues on Whyte 

  • Scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

 

