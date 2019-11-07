Live in the Okanagan: Cheer up the autumnal blues with some live music

Send this page to someone via email

After settling into Daylight Savings Time, make the most of the extra hour of sleep and stay out a little later to attend these great shows.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Salmon Arm

Friday, Nov. 8

Liz Blair at Cantina Vallarta Salmon Arm

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Vernon

Friday, Nov. 8

DJ ThaiGuy at The Kal

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Virgil Caine Blues Band at Match Eatery

Scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

The Noble Crew at The Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Pharm and the Psycherelics at The Kal

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

High Voltage at The Green Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Gitano Lanza at Little Tex

Scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Virgil Caine Blues Band at Match Eatery

Scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Tiller’s Folly at Prestige Inn

Scheduled 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at ticketseller.ca

Lake Country

Friday, Nov. 8

Kenny Hess at the Creekside Theatre

Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Tickets available at kelownatickets.com

Kelowna

DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Friday, Nov. 8

Stebe “Kubs” Kubassek at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Jon Bos at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Saturday, Nov. 9

Tidal Baby and Zurich Cloud Motors at the Grateful Fed

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

DJ Invizible at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Bo Higgs at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown Kelowna

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

Apollo Agua at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10

City and Colour with Jacob Banks and Ben Rogers at Prospera Place

Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Tickets available at selectyourtickets.com

DJ ShAdo at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Jordan Bastock at The Vibrant Vine

Scheduled 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Michael S.E. Elliot at The Marmalade Cat Cafe

Scheduled 6:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.com

Thursday, Nov. 14

Ryan McMahon at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets available at eventbrite.ca

DJ Invizible at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tickets available at the door

Penticton

Friday, Nov. 8

Alex Cuba at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Saturday, Nov. 9

Timbre Wolves at Slackwater Brewing

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Christina Martin at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Sunday, Nov. 10

Colin Linden at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Thursday, Nov. 14

The Lonesome Ace Stringband at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets available at thedreamcafe.ca

Oliver

Friday, Nov. 8

Rebel Luv at Eastlink Curling Centre

Scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Bill Durst at Blues on Whyte