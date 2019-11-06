‘Offenders will be prosecuted’: Manitoba justice minister on Liquor Mart thefts

Send this page to someone via email

The Province of Manitoba says it’s continuing to try to find ways to curb the rampant shoplifting at Liquor Marts.

Justice minister Cliff Cullen told 680 CJOB that there’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes to identify and arrest those responsible, and that the province is taking proactive steps in collaboration with police.

“Clearly we’re frustrated as well, along with Manitobans, in terms of the current trends we see. Obviously we take policing and public safety very seriously,” he said.

“In terms of the liquor stores, there’s video surveillance there, so we can go back and trace the individuals that are involved.

“Many of these cases are repeat offenders, so these offenders will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.” Tweet This

Winnipeggers are becoming increasingly frustrated with an apparent lack of action to combat the brazen thefts, with some residents putting themselves in danger in an attempt to perform ‘citizen’s arrests’.

Cullen said the province is urging Manitobans not to get involved if they see a theft taking place.

“We’re in constant discussion with the folks at Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, constant discussion with police forces across the province, and also our crown prosecutors are taking these matters very seriously,” he said.

Cullen said the province may change some legislation in the ongoing quest to deal with the thefts.

“We’ll have a look at the capacity of individuals at the respective liquor stores and see if there’s something else that might be done.”

