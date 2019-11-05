Menu

Entertainment

Selena Gomez celebrates first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 12:55 pm
Selena Gomez at the 'Dead Don't Die' New York Premiere at the Museum Of Modern Art on June 10, 2019 in New York City.
Selena Gomez at the 'Dead Don't Die' New York Premiere at the Museum Of Modern Art on June 10, 2019 in New York City. MM/ABACAPRESS.COM

Selena Gomez‘s long awaited combeack ballad, Lose You to Love Me, is spending its second consecutive week on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart after debuting at No. 15.

This time around, however, it’s on top of the chart.

That’s right. For the first time in her decade-spanning music career, the 27-year-old pop star has just earned a No. 1 single.

The piano-heavy love track knocked Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved off of the top spot of the chart after only spending a week there.

In wake of the news, Gomez took to Instagram stories to express her excitement.

“WHAT?! Omg!” she wrote. “Thank you SO much @billboardcharts for a first for me! I’m so grateful.”

Gomez continued: “Thank you guys for streaming and committing to this song! It means the world to me! This song has my whole heart.”

READ MORE: Demi Lovato breaks silence in 1st interview since hospitalization

Furthermore, the former Wizards of Waverly Place star took to Twitter to expand on her feelings about Lose You to Love Me.”

She wrote: “My first number 1! This song is so dear to my heart. I’ve been working so hard to make this album as honest and fun as possible while remaining vulnerable enough to share where I am in life.”

“I love you deeply and thank you so much for listening,” added Gomez.

“I want to thank each and every person that was apart of this moment that I’ll never forget!”

Since its release in October, many have speculated that Lose You To Love Me was written about Justin Bieber — an old flame of Gomez’s.

Because of the pair’s on-and-off relationship over the last decade, some are convinced that many of the lyrics are direct references to the former couple’s relationship.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez releases breakup song ‘Look at Her Now’

Love You To Lose Me was the first solo single by Gomez since 2018’s Back to You, which was released for the second season of Netflix‘s13 Reasons Why

The song is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Selena Gomez in the ‘Look at Her Now’ music video, released on Oct. 24, 2019.
Selena Gomez in the ‘Look at Her Now’ music video, released on Oct. 24, 2019. Interscope Records

It is expected to be the lead single from the 27-year-old’s upcoming studio album, which will serve as a followup to 2015’s Revival.

The currently untitled album also features Gomez’s latest release, Look at Her Now.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
