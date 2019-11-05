Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Former Saskatchewan police informant, Noel Harder, to represent himself at trial

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 11:34 am
Noel Harder, a former police informant who was a central figure in one of Saskatchewan’s largest drug busts, will represent himself at his upcoming criminal trial.
Noel Harder, a former police informant who was a central figure in one of Saskatchewan’s largest drug busts, will represent himself at his upcoming criminal trial. linkedin.com / Screenshot

Noel Harder, a former Saskatchewan police informant who helped carry out one of the largest drug and gun busts in the province’s history, has decided to represent himself in his criminal case.

Harder is facing 26 charges for drug and firearms possession after a traffic stop in 2018.

Related News

READ MORE: Feds explain why Project Forseti informant ousted from witness protection

Harder was once the vice-president of the Fallen Saints Motorcycle Club and became a police informant in 2014.

His testimony was central to Project Forseti — one of the biggest drug take-downs in Saskatchewan history. Police recovered $8 million worth of drugs and hundreds of guns while laying the groundwork for close to 20 convictions.

Harder and his family went into temporary emergency protection on Jan. 13, 2015 — the day before the Project Forseti police raids at several locations in and around Saskatoon, including the Hells Angels clubhouse — and was later moved into the witness protection program.

Story continues below advertisement

He was kicked out of the program in May 2018  for drug use and repeated visits to a strips club, according to court documents filed on behalf of the attorney general of Canada in April 2019.

READ MORE: Former police informant Noel Harder denied bail on drug and weapons charges

Harder is suing the federal government, alleging it failed to protect him and his family adequately while they were in the witness protection program.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Saskatoon police arrested Harder on Sept. 25, 2018, stating he had a loaded handgun, ammunition, a knife, an imitation firearm, bear spray, an axe and fentanyl.

He has been in custody since then in solitary confinement.

Harder will represent himself when his case goes to trial later this month.

Lawyer says former police informant Noel Harder armed himself or risked getting killed
Lawyer says former police informant Noel Harder armed himself or risked getting killed
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceSask RCMPSaskatoon Police ServiceHells AngelsProject ForsetiNoel HarderSaskatoon Hells AngelsFallen Saints Motorcycle ClubWitness Protection ProgramWPPNoel Harder Lawsuit
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.