Former Saskatchewan police informant, Noel Harder, to represent himself at trial

Noel Harder, a former Saskatchewan police informant who helped carry out one of the largest drug and gun busts in the province’s history, has decided to represent himself in his criminal case.

Harder is facing 26 charges for drug and firearms possession after a traffic stop in 2018.

Harder was once the vice-president of the Fallen Saints Motorcycle Club and became a police informant in 2014.

His testimony was central to Project Forseti — one of the biggest drug take-downs in Saskatchewan history. Police recovered $8 million worth of drugs and hundreds of guns while laying the groundwork for close to 20 convictions.

Harder and his family went into temporary emergency protection on Jan. 13, 2015 — the day before the Project Forseti police raids at several locations in and around Saskatoon, including the Hells Angels clubhouse — and was later moved into the witness protection program.

He was kicked out of the program in May 2018 for drug use and repeated visits to a strips club, according to court documents filed on behalf of the attorney general of Canada in April 2019.

Harder is suing the federal government, alleging it failed to protect him and his family adequately while they were in the witness protection program.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Saskatoon police arrested Harder on Sept. 25, 2018, stating he had a loaded handgun, ammunition, a knife, an imitation firearm, bear spray, an axe and fentanyl.

He has been in custody since then in solitary confinement.

Harder will represent himself when his case goes to trial later this month.

