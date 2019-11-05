Weber Street in Kitchener closed after 2 men found with stab wounds

Send this page to someone via email

Weber Street is closed at Cameron Street as Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a double stabbing.

Police say they were called to a residence near Weber Street and Madison Avenue North at around 3:45 a.m.

They say they found two men with stab wounds upon arrival.

Both men were taken to hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, although they did note that the men were known to each other.

Police say Weber Street will likely remain closed for a few more hours while police investigate the incident.