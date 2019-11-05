Menu

Crime

Weber Street in Kitchener closed after 2 men found with stab wounds

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 5, 2019 9:07 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle .
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Weber Street is closed at Cameron Street as Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a double stabbing.

Police say they were called to a residence near Weber Street and Madison Avenue North at around 3:45 a.m.

READ MORE: 3 arrested, 3 kilos of meth seized during series of raids: Waterloo Regional Police

They say they found two men with stab wounds upon arrival.

Both men were taken to hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

READ MORE: Vehicle clocked travelling 171 km/h on Hwy. 7 in Kitchener: police

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, although they did note that the men were known to each other.

Police say Weber Street will likely remain closed for a few more hours while police investigate the incident.

