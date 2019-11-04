Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

House fire in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 7:51 pm
Updated November 4, 2019 7:52 pm
Firefighters rushed to a home on Wigglesworth Crescent for reports of a small fire Monday afternoon. .
Firefighters rushed to a home on Wigglesworth Crescent for reports of a small fire Monday afternoon. . Jim Douglas / Global News

Firefighters rushed to a home in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood just after 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Smoke could be seen billowing from a house in the 400-block of Wigglesworth Crescent.

READ MORE: Daughter of Okanagan woman murdered by ex-cop ‘baffled’ killer granted escorted day absences

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, but the blaze caused fairly extensive damage to one side of the duplex.

While the fire department said the fire started in the kitchen, its cause is still under investigation.

READ MORE: TRU international students killed in weekend Kamloops crash, school confirms

Nobody was home at the time of the blaze.

Fire in Kelowna at former school district building
Fire in Kelowna at former school district building
Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanaganFireFirefightersRutlandfire investigationRutland Neighbourhoodfire ivnestigationWigglesworthWigglesworth Crescent
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.