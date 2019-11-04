House fire in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

Firefighters rushed to a home in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood just after 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Smoke could be seen billowing from a house in the 400-block of Wigglesworth Crescent.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, but the blaze caused fairly extensive damage to one side of the duplex.
While the fire department said the fire started in the kitchen, its cause is still under investigation.
Nobody was home at the time of the blaze.
