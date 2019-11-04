Police watchdog recommends charges against Kamloops RCMP officers after 2018 incident

Send this page to someone via email

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC is recommending charges against three Kamloops RCMP officers involved in a motor vehicle accident with a stolen pickup truck, in response to actions taken during the police chase and subsequent arrest of the driver.

Initial information provided by the RCMP to the IIO was that a collision had occurred between an unmarked police car and a stolen pickup truck at approximately 12:30 a.m. at Grasslands Boulevard and Westsyde Road in Kamloops on Dec. 8, 2018.

The RCMP reported that previous attempts to stop the truck had been unsuccessful. During the arrest, the driver suffered injuries. The extent of the person’s injuries was said to be serious but not life-threatening.

IIO investigators were called in and an independent investigation was undertaken.

Upon completion, IIO Chief Civilian Director Ron MacDonald determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that officers may have committed offences.

The IIO has forwarded a report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of potential charges.

The IIO is recommending the Prosecution Service proceed with a charge of assault against one of the Kamloops Mounties, while all three officers involved are accused of “criminal code and motor vehicle act driving offences,” which were not specified in a media release issued Tuesday.

In order to approve the charges, the BC Prosecution Service must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO and that prosecution is required in the public interest.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in B.C. and it investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.