Daughter of Okanagan woman murdered by ex-cop ‘baffled’ killer granted escorted day absences

The daughter of a Penticton, B.C., woman murdered by her ex-cop fiancé said she is “shocked” and “baffled” he’s been granted some freedoms less than halfway through his parole ineligibility.

Brandy Cummings said the family wasn’t notified that the Parole Board of Canada granted Keith Wiens, 64, escorted absences from his Kingston, Ont., prison in a decision dated Oct. 24.

Wiens was convicted in 2013 of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his common-law wife, Lynn Kalmring, on August 16, 2011, at their Penticton home.

During his trial, Wiens said he shot in self-defence when Kalmring lunged at him with a knife but the Crown presented evidence the knife was planted after she was killed and the jury rejected the claim of self-defence.

Justice Geoff Barrow called the shooting senseless, impulsive and fuelled by alcohol when he sentenced Wiens to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years.

Now, six years into his life sentence, the parole board has granted Wiens escorted absences from prison for up to 40 hours per month to participate in community service.

Brandy Cummings pictured with her mother, Lynn Kalmring, in an undated photo. Submitted

“The ETA’s will be the first step in assisting in your rehabilitation by reinforcing pro-social behaviours and attitudes, particularly given your lengthy period of incarceration,” said the parole board decision, a redacted copy of which was obtained by Global News.

“You will be escorted by a trained citizen volunteer or Correctional Service Canada (CSC) staff member and be under close supervision within sight and sound except for short washroom breaks,” the document states.

The decision noted that while Wiens is considered a high-risk domestic violence offender, he presents a low risk to public safety, he has participated in prison programming and his behaviour is considered “satisfactory.”

Cumming questioned that line of thinking.

“I don’t understand how somebody who cold-blooded murders another person is not a risk to anyone. Tweet This

“I don’t think he should be allowed out. I think he should serve his whole entire sentence before having any kind of outings. Given the nature of the crime, it just doesn’t make sense to me,” she added.

Cummings is also mystified that Wiens was transferred to a minimum-security prison approximately three years into his life sentence.

“I am baffled, I am shocked. The system seems really broken or backwards,” she told Global News. “I’m not sure if he is getting special treatment because of his RCMP status. I’m actually confused as to why they would even consider this.”

Wiens continued to fight his conviction and sentence from behind bars by launching appeals, which were ultimately dismissed.

According to parole board documents, Wiens continues to pursue other avenues to deal with what he perceived as an unjust ruling. He told the board that the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP is reviewing his case and he has applied for a conviction review by the Department of Justice.

“At least I knew I had that 13 years to get my life back on track, get things moving forward in the healing process,” Cumming said, referring to the 13 years before Wiens would be eligible for parole. “It has been anything but that — it has been a nightmare ever since.”

Kalmring’s family was also in a protracted civil dispute with Wiens over the estate. It was settled years later, but the victim’s family was forced to rack up thousands of dollars in legal fees.

“It was a real nightmare. He fought us tooth and nail on that big time. It took years for that to settle,” Cummings said.

The Penticton woman said losing her mother in such a violent manner has shattered her life, and she continues to struggle with immense grief to this day.

Former RCMP officer Keith Wiens escorted by a sheriff during his court proceedings. File photo

“It was so traumatic,” she said. “I suffered major PTSD from this, and my anxiety attacks are through the roof, and ever since hearing this (news of Wiens’ escorted absences) I just started having major anxiety again and there’s no help for me in that sense.”

Cummings was allotted 35 counselling sessions by Victims Services but was declined further funded treatment. She paid out of pocket to get the continued help she needed.

“It’s been really hard. My life has completely changed because of this. He ruined me as a person — I am just not the same and I don’t think I will ever function the same,” she said.

“I could be in the grocery store and I could have a thought and be on the floor in a panic attack, that’s because of him. He did that to us, and I will never forgive him for that.

“This is my life sentence, too.”

