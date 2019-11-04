VPD impound car caught speeding 92 km/h over limit near elementary school

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver driver clocked driving 92 km/h over the speed limit near a school zone has lost access to his vehicle for seven days.

Vancouver police say it happened around 11 a.m. near Queen Elizabeth Elementary School on West 16th Avenue.

According to police, radar detected the driver doing 142 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

The driver, who had an “N” licence, had their vehicle impounded for seven days and was issued a $483 fine.

With the driver risk premium associated with excessive speeding, he’ll also see a $461 hike on his insurance when he goes to renew his policy.

Vancouver police said they were also recommending the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles suspend the driver’s licence.