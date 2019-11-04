Winnipeg Jets return C.J. Suess to Manitoba Moose

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets have returned forward C.J. Suess to the American Hockey League after a brief stint in the National Hockey League.

The Jets reassigned Suess to the Manitoba Moose after he joined them on their recent road trip.

Suess appeared in just one game with the Jets, making his NHL regular season debut in their win over the San Jose Sharks on Friday. He was held without a point in about six and a half minutes of ice time.

Suess only got a small taste of the NHL, but it will only make him hungrier to earn a full-time role.

“It was awesome. I’ll remember that forever and it was a great experience overall with the whole trip,” Suess told reporters after Monday’s Moose practice.

“It’s completely different. It’s something I’ve never been through before, and I just tried to soak it in as much as possible.

“It kind of makes you feel like all the work you put in was worth it, and that you know you can get there. And it’ll push me to get back there.” Tweet This

Suess has one goal in eight AHL games with the Moose this season after missing a good chunk of the 2018-2019 campaign with an injury.

The Moose also made a couple of transactions on Monday. The AHL club reassigned goalie Adam Carlson to the ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen, while calling up goalkeeper Griffen Outhouse from the Icemen.

The Jets open a four-game homestand on Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils, while the Moose will kick off a three-game road trip on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Admirals.

