Winnipeg Jets call up C.J. Suess from Manitoba Moose

Send this page to someone via email

With the injuries, health problems, and a suspension still adding up, the Winnipeg Jets put a call in to the Manitoba Moose on Friday.

The Jets announced they’ve recalled forward C.J. Suess from the American Hockey League club.

Suess, 25, has yet to appear in an NHL game after playing in parts of three seasons with the Moose. But he could make his NHL debut later on Friday when the Jets tangle with the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets assign Ville Heinola to the AHL Manitoba Moose

Suess has just one goal with no assists in eight AHL games this season, but the decision to call up Suess was based on his performance in training camp.

“He missed a lot of hockey last year, but man, he had a good camp,” head coach Paul Maurice told reporters on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

“And he was here right at the very end, so there’s some respect for that. The Moose have had a bit of a grind here recently, but his work level, and his skating, and his professionalism is strong.”

🎥 Paul Maurice touches on his lineup, what he's seen from C.J. Suess, and much more before tonight's game in San Jose. #WPGvsSJS pic.twitter.com/28mdWyDWpF — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 1, 2019

Suess missed the entire second half of the season last year after getting injured in December. He scored eight goals with four assists in 26 games in the 2018-2019 campaign.

Counting Suess, the Jets only have 12 forwards at their disposal for Friday night’s contest.

And that’s including Bryan Little who left practice on Thursday and will be a game-time decision. Patrik Laine will miss a second straight game with an injury.

Story continues below advertisement

Mason Appleton has a broken foot. Adam Lowry is serving the second and final game of his suspension for boarding, and Mark Letestu is likely to miss the rest of the season after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets’ Mark Letestu ‘shut down’ after being diagnosed with virus in heart

The Jets selected Suess in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Draft.