Winnipeg Jets’ Mark Letestu ‘shut down’ after being diagnosed with virus in heart

The Winnipeg Jets will be without forward Mark Letestu long term, but the greater concern is his long term health.

Jets head coach Paul Maurice revealed on Thursday after practice, Letestu has been diagnosed with a heart condition called myocarditis.

The forward will likely miss the rest of the regular season while he heals.

“A virus in his heart,” Maurice told reporters. “He’s shut down for six months.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle that can reduce the heart’s ability to pump, causing rapid or abnormal heart rhythms.

But Maurice said the long term prognosis looks good for Letestu, and he’s expected to make a full recovery.

“Here’s the positive cause it can be a really tricky situation — he’s going to be fine,” Maurice said.

“They have full faith that he’s going to get back to complete health, but he is shut down, with the exception of very light exercise for a period of six months.” Tweet This

The Jets signed Letestu to a one-year contract as a free agent in the off-season. He doesn’t have a point in seven games this season.

The Jets are expected to recall a player from the Manitoba Moose prior to their game on Friday against the San Jose Sharks.

Patrik Laine will miss a second straight game on Friday and Bryan Little’s status is also a question mark after leaving Thursday’s practice.

