Winnipeg Sports

Sports

Recovery time uncertain as Winnipeg Jets’ Dustin Byfuglien undergoes ankle surgery

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 10:09 pm

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien is on the road to recovery.

Byfuglien underwent surgery on his ankle last week in Minnesota.

In a statement from True North Sports & Entertainment’s senior director of hockey communications Scott Brown, the hockey club indicated it was Byfuglien’s choice to go under the knife.

“We were aware he was contemplating having surgery, but were not directly involved in his decision making process,” Brown said.

It’s unknown how long it will take him to recover.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien believed to be considering retirement

Byfuglien injured his ankle in a game on Dec. 29, 2018, and was out of the lineup for the next five weeks.

At the start of training camp, the Jets announced Byfuglien had been granted a leave of absence when it was thought he was contemplating retirement.

The 34-year-old Byfuglien had four goals and 27 assists in 42 games last season.

NHLWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsDustin Byfuglien
