Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien believed to be considering retirement

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien is believed to be considering hanging up his skates, according to NHL insiders.

The team announced Byfuglien had been granted a personal leave of absence from the hockey team at the start of training camp last Friday.

When asked about the six-foot-five defenceman after Wednesday mornings skate, head coach Paul Maurice was tight-lipped.

Neither the Jets nor Byfuglien’s agent Ben Hankinson responded to a request for comment. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) September 18, 2019

“Privacy is of paramount so I won’t comment on any speculation,” Maurice said.

However, last week Maurice said there’s “nothing sinister” to Byfuglien’s leave.

Maurice said the team is prepared to hit the ice without their star player.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets’ Dustin Byfuglien granted personal leave of absence

“This was kind of mentally dealt with a week ago,” Maurice said.

Maurice also noted the team was without Byfuglien for a good chunk of last season.

“Dustin missed half the hockey season for us last year, so specific to him, we’re used to not having him in the lineup.”

Byfuglien, 34, had four goals and 27 assists in 42 games last season.

WATCH: Winnipeg Jets player Byfuglien in good health as he takes personal leave, says GM