September 13, 2019 8:09 am
Updated: September 13, 2019 8:12 am

Winnipeg Jets’ Dustin Byfuglien granted personal leave of absence

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

Winnipeg Jets' Dustin Byfuglien celebrates after scoring during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series against the St. Louis Blues Sunday, April 14, 2019, in St. Louis. The Jets won 6-3. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Winnipeg Jets say their star defenceman is taking a leave of absence.

Dustin Byfuglien has asked and been granted “a personal leave of absence from the hockey team.”

Jets’ spokesperson Scott Brown said Coach Paul Maurice and GM Kevin Cheveldayoff will address the media later Friday. He would not say how long the leave of absence is for.

More information to come.

WATCH: A bar in Petersfield, MB got an NHL-sized surprise New Year’s Eve when Winnipeg Jet Dustin Byfuglien stopped by

