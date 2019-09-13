Winnipeg Jets’ Dustin Byfuglien granted personal leave of absence

The Winnipeg Jets say their star defenceman is taking a leave of absence.

Dustin Byfuglien has asked and been granted “a personal leave of absence from the hockey team.”

Jets’ spokesperson Scott Brown said Coach Paul Maurice and GM Kevin Cheveldayoff will address the media later Friday. He would not say how long the leave of absence is for.

More information to come.

