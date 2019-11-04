Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Ontario announces new $60M facility for brain and mental health at Sunnybrook

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 12:30 pm
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott announced a new state-of-the-art-facility to be built at Sunnybrook in Toronto.
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott announced a new state-of-the-art-facility to be built at Sunnybrook in Toronto. Global News

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott announced on Monday the government will be investing $60 million to support the construction of a new “state-of-the-art facility dedicated to brain and mental health.”

The Garry Hurvitz Brain Sciences Centre will be built at Sunnybrook Health Science Centre in Toronto.

READ MORE: Ontario government announces $3M toward youth mental health project

Elliott said investing in the facility, the first of its kind in Canada, is part of the government’s plan to “end hallway health care and support innovation and integrated care.”

“This project will help bring together key services currently scattered throughout the aging hospital.”

The move is part of the provincial government’s plan to invest $27 billion over 10 years to build new infrastructure and to improve and expand existing infrastructure.

It is also a part of the Doug Ford government’s investment of $3 billion over 10 years to “develop and implement a comprehensive and connected mental health and addictions system,” according to a release sent on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Ontario government announces central agency to oversee mental health and addictions care

The project is expected to be completed by December 2022.

Elliott said the centre will bring together multiple health care professionals from across the brain sciences field, including psychiatry, neurology, imaging, neurosurgery and geriatric medicine.

The centre will also be the largest youth mental health service in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

READ MORE: There are stark disparities in access to mental health services across Canada

The facility will include 12 new mental health beds, in addition to the 36 currently available, a new centre for youths suffering from bipolar disorder and anxiety disorders, as well as the largest traumatic brain injury clinic in Ontario.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario politicsChristine ElliottSunnybrook HospitalOntario HealthcareMental health fundingOntario Mental HealthGarry Hurvitz Brain Sciences CentreOntario government Mental Health FundingOntario Hallway MedicineOntario Mental Healt
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.