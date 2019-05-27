Canada
May 27, 2019 11:26 am

Ontario government announces central agency to oversee mental health and addictions care

By Staff The Canadian Press
Attorney General Caroline Mulroney announced the Ontario government will establish an agency to oversee mentla health and addictions care.

Attorney General Caroline Mulroney announced the Ontario government will establish an agency to oversee mentla health and addictions care.

Global News
A A

TORONTO – Ontario will establish an agency to oversee mental health and addictions care across the province.

Attorney General Caroline Mulroney says the current system is fragmented and confusing for patients and their families.

READ MORE: Ontario government will join B.C.’s proposed class action against opioid manufacturers

She says the Mental Health and Addictions Centre of Excellence will be a central point for oversight of care.

The agency will be responsible for developing and standardizing care across the province.

READ MORE: ‘I couldn’t believe it’ — why disability claims for mental health are often a struggle

Mulroney also says if enabling legislation passes, the government will participate in a national class action suit launched by British Columbia against more than 40 opioid manufacturers and wholesalers.

That suit alleges the companies were negligent in how they researched, developed and marketed opioids starting in the 1990s.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Attorney Genera
Caroline Mulroney
Mental Health
Mental Health and Addictions Centre of Excellence
Ontario government
Ontario Mental Health
Ontario Opioid Crisis
Ontario PC Government
Ontario politics
Opioid Crisis

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.