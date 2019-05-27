Canada
May 27, 2019 9:08 am

Ontario government to announce it will join B.C.’s proposed class action against opioid manufacturers

By Staff The Canadian Press

FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. In an innovative experiment, doctors prescribed fewer opioids after learning of their patient's overdose death in a letter from a county medical examiner. More than 400 ÄúDear DoctorÄù letters, sent in 2017 in San Diego County, were part of a study that put a human face on the U.S. opioid crisis for many doctors. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

AP Photo/Patrick Sison
A A

TORONTO – The Ontario government will announce Monday that it intends to join British Columbia’s proposed class action lawsuit against dozens of opioid manufacturers.

Story continues below

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says officials will release more details about Ontario’s plans to join the suit when the Progressive Conservative government introduces legislation on Monday.

READ MORE: Canadian drug companies facing $1.1B lawsuit over opioid crisis

B.C. filed the proposed class action against dozens of pharmaceutical companies last year in a bid to recoup the health-care costs associated with opioid addiction.

The untested suit alleges the companies falsely marketed opioids as less addictive than other pain drugs and helped trigger an overdose crisis that has killed thousands since OxyContin was introduced to the Canadian market in 1996.

READ MORE: More than 10,000 Canadians died from opioid overdoses in less than 3 years

It names the maker of OxyContin – Purdue Pharma Inc. – as well as other major drug manufacturers, and also targets pharmacies, including Shoppers Drug Mart Corp. and its owner Loblaw Companies Ltd., claiming they should have known the quantities of opioids they were distributing exceeded any legitimate market.

Attorney General Caroline Mulroney and Elliott’s parliamentary assistant are expected to give more details when the legislation is announced.

WATCH: How climate change is making the opioid crisis worse

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
B.C. Class Action Lawsuit
Canadian opioid crisis
Caroline Mulroney
Christine Elliott
Ontario Attorney-General
Ontario government
Ontario Opioid Crisis
Ontario politics
Opioid Crisis
opioid manufacturers
Oxycontin

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.