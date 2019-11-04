Hamilton man charged after allegedly storing child porn on work computer

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A 56-year-old Hamilton man is facing one count of possession of child pornography after police say they discovered illicit material on his workplace computer and devices.

Officers with the force’s internet child exploitation (ICE) unit say their investigation began in September when security officials at a local Hamilton business reported a man storing illicit material on a number of work devices.

READ MORE: Hamilton man arrested by ICE Unit on child porn charges

Investigators say over 500 digital files of child pornography have been discovered so far.

Eduardas Povilauskas was arrested last Monday and has since been released on bail.

Story continues below advertisement