Crime

Hamilton man charged after allegedly storing child porn on work computer

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 4, 2019 8:31 am
Police have arrested a 56-year-old Hamilton man accused of having child porn on his computer at work. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A 56-year-old Hamilton man is facing one count of possession of child pornography after police say they discovered illicit material on his workplace computer and devices.

Officers with the force’s internet child exploitation (ICE) unit say their investigation began in September when security officials at a local Hamilton business reported a man storing illicit material on a number of work devices.

READ MORE: Hamilton man arrested by ICE Unit on child porn charges

Investigators say over 500 digital files of child pornography have been discovered so far.

Eduardas Povilauskas was arrested last Monday and has since been released on bail.

