Hamilton man arrested by ICE Unit on child porn charges

A Hamilton man has been arrested on numerous child pornography charges.

The Hamilton Police Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit conducted an investigation into an individual distributing child pornography to other users of an online text-based chat app.

Officers arrested a suspect on Oct. 10 and executed a search warrant at a Hamilton residence that same day.

Police say they are conducting a forensic exam of the electronic devices seized from the home.

Alexander Dzonov, 27, has been charged with distributing, accessing and possessing child pornography as well as failing to comply with a probation order.

