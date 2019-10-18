Menu

Hamilton man arrested by ICE Unit on child porn charges

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 18, 2019 1:47 pm
Hamilton police have arrested a man on child pornography charges.
Hamilton police have arrested a man on child pornography charges. Rick Zamperin/900 CHML

A Hamilton man has been arrested on numerous child pornography charges.

The Hamilton Police Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit conducted an investigation into an individual distributing child pornography to other users of an online text-based chat app.

Officers arrested a suspect on Oct. 10 and executed a search warrant at a Hamilton residence that same day.

READ MORE: 3 men, 1 woman charged in Hamilton child porn case

Police say they are conducting a forensic exam of the electronic devices seized from the home.

Alexander Dzonov, 27, has been charged with distributing, accessing and possessing child pornography as well as failing to comply with a probation order.

