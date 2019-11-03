Menu

World

29 injured after bus travelling from Paris to London flips over

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 3, 2019 3:10 pm
Multiple people were injured when a bus travelling from Paris to London overturned on Sunday (November 3) in Amiens, France.
Multiple people were injured when a bus travelling from Paris to London overturned on Sunday (November 3) in Amiens, France. Reuters

A bus headed from Paris to London flipped onto its side in the northern Somme region of France on Sunday, leaving 29 people injured, four of them seriously, authorities said.

The FlixBus that crashed on Sunday on a wet highway was carrying passengers from the U.S., Spain, Australia, Netherlands, Romania, Russia, Britain and France. The bus was carrying 32 passengers, a statement from the prefecture of the Somme said.

READ MORE: 13 injured after Istanbul bus driver slams into crowded stop, police say

The injured were taken to Amiens Hospital and several other regional facilities, the statement said. A press official, Herve Fosse, said later that most of the injuries weren’t serious and about half weren’t expected to remain hospitalized.

Istanbul bus driver arrested after crashing into bus stop, injuring 13
Istanbul bus driver arrested after crashing into bus stop, injuring 13

The local gendarmerie on the scene tweeted a photo of the bus on its side, its front window smashed. The prefecture, which represents the state, said the bus left the road near an exit, but provided no further details.

Story continues below advertisement

The low-cost FlixBus is headquartered in Germany.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
LondonFranceParisSommeFrance bus crashbus crash FranceFlixBusFlixbus crashFlixbus crash FranceFlixbus flips
