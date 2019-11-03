Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

13 injured after Istanbul bus driver slams into crowded stop: police

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 3, 2019 1:08 pm
Updated November 3, 2019 1:12 pm
Istanbul bus driver arrested after crashing into bus stop, injuring 13

ISTANBUL — Police in Istanbul say they have detained a driver who rammed his bus into a crowded stop and attacked people who tried to prevent him from escaping with a knife. At least 13 people have been injured.

A police statement said the 33-year-old bus driver was detained Sunday after he jumped into the sea to try and get away from the scene.

READ MORE: Russia, Turkey begin joint patrols in northeast Syria

The 13 injured included a man who was stabbed as he tried to prevent him from running away after he drove the city bus into the stop.

Police said three Iranian nationals and two children were also among those injured.

It was not immediately clear whether the man drove the bus into the stop by accident. Police said an investigation has been launched.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TurkeyIstanbulbus driver istanbul
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.