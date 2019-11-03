Propane tank explosion guts motor home in Elmwood

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a propane tank explosion in Elmwood Sunday morning, where a gutted vintage motor home is now a burnt shell surrounded by blackened debris.

Winnipeg police say the propane tank attached to the motor home on the 300 block of William Newton Avenue exploded around 10:15 a.m.

Police say the cause of the blast is still unknown, but no one was injured.

Fire crews saw flames jutting from the motor home at around 10:15 a.m. and quickly doused the blaze. Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Loud bang and go outside to see more cops at the same house as yesterday pic.twitter.com/K7mUvooMLi — wpgpeanut (@wpgpeanut) November 3, 2019

A Global News camera operator observed officers handcuff a woman at the scene. She was driven away in a police car. Police could not confirm if the woman was in fact arrested or whether she had any connection to the explosion.

A man was shot on the same block of William Newton Avenue Saturday afternoon. Police could not say whether the explosion and the shooting are connected.