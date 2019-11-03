Menu

Crime

Propane tank explosion guts motor home in Elmwood

By Global News
Posted November 3, 2019 1:12 pm
Updated November 3, 2019 1:31 pm
A gutted motor home at the scene of a propane tank explosion in Elmwood Sunday morning. .
A gutted motor home at the scene of a propane tank explosion in Elmwood Sunday morning. . Michael Draven/Global News

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a propane tank explosion in Elmwood Sunday morning, where a gutted vintage motor home is now a burnt shell surrounded by blackened debris.

Winnipeg police say the propane tank attached to the motor home on the 300 block of William Newton Avenue exploded around 10:15 a.m.

READ MORE: Victim in hospital, suspect still at large following Elmwood shooting

Police say the cause of the blast is still unknown, but no one was injured.

Fire crews saw flames jutting from the motor home at around 10:15 a.m. and quickly doused the blaze. Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Story continues below advertisement

A Global News camera operator observed officers handcuff a woman at the scene. She was driven away in a police car. Police could not confirm if the woman was in fact arrested or whether she had any connection to the explosion.

A man was shot on the same block of William Newton Avenue Saturday afternoon. Police could not say whether the explosion and the shooting are connected.

