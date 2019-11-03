Menu

Crime

Victim in hospital, suspect still at large following Elmwood shooting

By Global News
Posted November 3, 2019 11:48 am
Updated November 3, 2019 11:58 am
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle.
Winnipeg Police Service vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

A man is recovering in hospital after an assault with a weapon in Elmwood on Saturday and police are looking for the person responsible.

Winnipeg Police Service says officers responded to multiple calls from area residents hearing gunshots around 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Toddler stabbed in Winnipeg has died: family

They found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on William Newton Avenue and rushed him to hospital in unstable condition.

He has since been upgraded to stable.

Police say no arrests have been made so far.

The shooting continues a violent stretch in the city that saw five homicides in the past week, including a toddler who succumbed to injuries after having been stabbed.

One dead after Winnipeg nightclub shooting, bringing city’s total homicides to 38 in 2019
One dead after Winnipeg nightclub shooting, bringing city’s total homicides to 38 in 2019
ShootingWinnipeg policewinnipegAssaultWinnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg crimeViolent crimeElmwoodAssault with Weapon
