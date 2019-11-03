Victim in hospital, suspect still at large following Elmwood shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A man is recovering in hospital after an assault with a weapon in Elmwood on Saturday and police are looking for the person responsible.

Winnipeg Police Service says officers responded to multiple calls from area residents hearing gunshots around 4 p.m.

They found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on William Newton Avenue and rushed him to hospital in unstable condition.

He has since been upgraded to stable.

Police say no arrests have been made so far.

The shooting continues a violent stretch in the city that saw five homicides in the past week, including a toddler who succumbed to injuries after having been stabbed.

