Around 168,000 in Quebec still in the dark as Hydro-Quebec works to restore power

Send this page to someone via email

Hydro-Quebec has restored power to 80 per cent of those who lost it during a punishing autumn storm on Friday.

However, about 168,000 customers across the province are still without power for a second day.

The utility’s Cendrix Bouchard says he’s not sure when everyone will be back on the grid.

He says the aim is to have the lights on by the end of today, but advises those without power to leave their homes for now.

Crews have been fixing broken electrical poles and downed power lines from Friday’s heavy rain and powerful winds.

1:55 Montreal slammed by fall storm Montreal slammed by fall storm

Reinforcements have arrived from Michigan, Ottawa and New Brunswick to help the nearly 1,100 Hydro-Quebec employees on the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of those without power has steadily dropped since it peak, when nearly one million clients were plunged into darkness on Friday. But officials warned some could be without power for days.

One person, a 63-year-old man in Bromont, Que., 85 kilometres east of Montreal, was killed by a falling tree outside his condominium on Friday.