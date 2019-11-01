Menu

Powerful fall storm leaves Quebecers in the dark

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 8:41 am
Updated November 1, 2019 9:07 am
High winds are wreaking havoc in parts of Quebec.
High winds are wreaking havoc in parts of Quebec. Jean-Vincent Verville/Global News

A powerful storm has left hundreds of thousands of Quebecers in the dark Friday morning.

Hydro-Québec is reporting that about 130,000 clients are without power across the province. In Montreal, about 20,000 clients are affected.

The public utility said its crews are working around the clock to restore service.

Quebec towns split over postponing Halloween amid spooky weather

The fall storm brought heavy rain and strong winds to the province on Thursday and into Friday.

The downpour has led to water accumulation on some roads in Montreal, making for a tough drive in the area. There is also flying debris and poor highway conditions due to the high winds.

Environment Canada has issued a warning for several regions, including Montreal, Vaudreuil-Soulanges and Quebec City. It warns winds are expected to reach up to 100 kilometres per hour.

Story continues below advertisement

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” the weather agency said.

Halloween on hold in Montreal
Halloween on hold in Montreal

A large swath of southern Quebec is also under a rainfall warning. The Lac-Saint-Jean, Saguenay and Gaspésie areas could receive up to 20 millimetres of rain by the end of the day, and localized flooding is possible, according to Environment Canada.

Other parts of the province are in for a blast of winter. Environment Canada says up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected for Abitibi-Temiscamingue.

