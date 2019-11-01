Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Montrealers get ready for late Halloween as much of Canada nurses sugar hangover

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2019 9:09 am
Halloween on hold in Montreal
Halloween has been postponed in Montreal after mother nature spooked trick-or-treaters with a record rain warning. Mike Armstrong reports.

While the rest of Canada wakes up with a sugar junky’s remorse this morning, residents of some Quebec communities will only venture out this evening to get their Halloween stash.

The decision by some Quebec towns and cities — including Montreal — to ask trick-or-treaters to hold off due to bad weather didn’t go over well with all parents.

Related News

READ MORE: Powerful fall storm leaves Quebecers in the dark

Laura Hodges, a mother of three from Boucherville, says families can make their own decisions when it comes to safety, and moving Halloween on short notice was overkill.

A few dozen communities began making the call Wednesday to postpone the annual candy collection, as weather forecasters predicted heavy rains and high winds.

READ MORE: Quebec towns split over postponing Halloween amid spooky weather

The trend culminated with Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante tweeting that the nasty forecast was enough to ask parents and kids to wait one night to collect their candy, citing public safety.

Story continues below advertisement

As criticism mounted on social media under the hashtag #Halloweengate, Plante fired back, saying in a tweet: “Damn(ed) if you do, damn(ed) if you don’t.”

© 2019 The Canadian Press
HalloweenValerie PlanteQuebec WeatherTrick Or TreatingHalloween In MontrealMontrealersQuebec Halloween#halloweengateHalloween postponedhalloween trick or treating
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.