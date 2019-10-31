LaSalle ‘ain’t afraid of no rain’: Borough’s annual Halloween party moved indoors

Send this page to someone via email

While several cities and boroughs in Montreal have cancelled Halloween due to inclement weather, LaSalle ain’t afraid of no rain.

But rather than calling their local Ghostbusters due to the strange forecast, they called their local arena and moved their festivities indoors.

Thousands of parents and their little monsters showed up to the Jacques-Lemaire arena to trick-or-treat.

Local non-profits volunteered to hand out candy to children, while 35 different characters spooked and charmed visitors.

For more than 30 years, the party has taken place at Leroux Park.

Borough officials say they didn’t want the rain to stop them from bringing their annual fear and fun fest to residents.

“We’ve been keeping this event alive for many years because it is a success with the kids, they have so much fun,” said city councillor Lise Zarac.

“So that’s why we brought it inside this year so they can have that fun.”

LaSalle resident Shawn Girard attended the party with daughter “Wonder Woman”. He commended the borough for sticking to the date and taking children’s safety into consideration.

“It’s a great idea and tomorrow night, the party goes on,” said Girard. “We have another Halloween!”

The only thing the borough wasn’t able to do was their traditional firework finale.

But judging by the look on trick-or-treaters’ faces, they still had a blast.