Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

LaSalle ‘ain’t afraid of no rain’: Borough’s annual Halloween party moved indoors

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 8:14 pm
Updated October 31, 2019 8:20 pm
LaSalle ‘ain’t afraid of no rain’: take a tour of the borough’s Halloween party
Take a virtual tour of the epic Halloween party the borough of LaSalle offered to their residents.

While several cities and boroughs in Montreal have cancelled Halloween due to inclement weather, LaSalle ain’t afraid of no rain.

But rather than calling their local Ghostbusters due to the strange forecast, they called their local arena and moved their festivities indoors.

READ MORE: Montreal postpones Halloween due to bad weather

Thousands of parents and their little monsters showed up to the Jacques-Lemaire arena to trick-or-treat.

Local non-profits volunteered to hand out candy to children, while 35 different characters spooked and charmed visitors.

READ MORE: Soggy Halloween expected as Environment Canada issues rainfall warning for central Ontario

For more than 30 years, the party has taken place at Leroux Park.

Borough officials say they didn’t want the rain to stop them from bringing their annual fear and fun fest to residents.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve been keeping this event alive for many years because it is a success with the kids, they have so much fun,” said city councillor Lise Zarac.

“So that’s why we brought it inside this year so they can have that fun.”

Terry Fox Elementary’s Haunted House Tour
Terry Fox Elementary’s Haunted House Tour

LaSalle resident Shawn Girard attended the party with daughter “Wonder Woman”. He commended the borough for sticking to the date and taking children’s safety into consideration.

“It’s a great idea and tomorrow night, the party goes on,” said Girard. “We have another Halloween!”

The only thing the borough wasn’t able to do was their traditional firework finale.

But judging by the look on trick-or-treaters’ faces, they still had a blast.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HalloweenLaSallehalloween 2019Montreal HalloweenHalloween CancelledJacques-Lemaire arenaLaSalle HalloweenLeroux ParkLise Zarac
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.