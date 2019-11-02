Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Teens arrested after string of violent Scarborough bus route robberies: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 2, 2019 3:20 pm
Police said this machete was recovered when the boys were arrested.
Police said this machete was recovered when the boys were arrested. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say two 16-year-old boys have been arrested after a string of violent robberies along a bus route in north east Scarborough.

Police said the robberies occurred over “a two or three week period” when two males allegedly followed people off TTC buses along a Finch Avenue route.

Once in residential neighbourhoods, the suspects allegedly assaulted and robbed the victims, police said.

READ MORE: 2 shot near scenes of 2 other shooting incidents in Toronto Friday

Officials said in one incident, a victim was stabbed.

A police spokesperson said there may have been around 10 separate incidents.

On Friday evening, officers stopped a vehicle with suspects believed to be involved in the robberies, according to a news release Saturday.

One of the suspects allegedly fled on foot and subsequently discarded a loaded pistol, which officers later recovered. A serrated machete was also found in the vehicle, police said.

Story continues below advertisement
Daytime west-end Toronto shooting sends 29-year-old man to hospital
Daytime west-end Toronto shooting sends 29-year-old man to hospital

The two 16-year-old boys, both from Toronto, each face numerous charges, including robbery, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failure to comply with recognizance.

They were scheduled to appear in court Saturday morning.

Police said this handgun was also recovered when the boys were arrested.
Police said this handgun was also recovered when the boys were arrested. Handout / Toronto Police
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoRobberyTTCArmed RobberyScarboroughToronto crimetoronto police serviceRobberiesFinch AvenueScarborough crimebus rider robbery
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.