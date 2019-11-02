Teens arrested after string of violent Scarborough bus route robberies: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Toronto police say two 16-year-old boys have been arrested after a string of violent robberies along a bus route in north east Scarborough.

Police said the robberies occurred over “a two or three week period” when two males allegedly followed people off TTC buses along a Finch Avenue route.

Once in residential neighbourhoods, the suspects allegedly assaulted and robbed the victims, police said.

READ MORE: 2 shot near scenes of 2 other shooting incidents in Toronto Friday

Officials said in one incident, a victim was stabbed.

A police spokesperson said there may have been around 10 separate incidents.

On Friday evening, officers stopped a vehicle with suspects believed to be involved in the robberies, according to a news release Saturday.

One of the suspects allegedly fled on foot and subsequently discarded a loaded pistol, which officers later recovered. A serrated machete was also found in the vehicle, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

1:48 Daytime west-end Toronto shooting sends 29-year-old man to hospital Daytime west-end Toronto shooting sends 29-year-old man to hospital

The two 16-year-old boys, both from Toronto, each face numerous charges, including robbery, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failure to comply with recognizance.

They were scheduled to appear in court Saturday morning.

Police said this handgun was also recovered when the boys were arrested. Handout / Toronto Police