Teens arrested after string of violent Scarborough bus route robberies: police

Toronto police say two 16-year-old boys have been arrested after a string of violent robberies along a bus route in north east Scarborough.
Police said the robberies occurred over “a two or three week period” when two males allegedly followed people off TTC buses along a Finch Avenue route.
Once in residential neighbourhoods, the suspects allegedly assaulted and robbed the victims, police said.
Officials said in one incident, a victim was stabbed.
A police spokesperson said there may have been around 10 separate incidents.
On Friday evening, officers stopped a vehicle with suspects believed to be involved in the robberies, according to a news release Saturday.
One of the suspects allegedly fled on foot and subsequently discarded a loaded pistol, which officers later recovered. A serrated machete was also found in the vehicle, police said.
The two 16-year-old boys, both from Toronto, each face numerous charges, including robbery, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failure to comply with recognizance.
They were scheduled to appear in court Saturday morning.
