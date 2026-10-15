New charges laid against Saskatoon school staffer accused of sexual assault

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A former Saskatoon school staff member is facing more charges after a sixth student came forward to police alleging they were sexually assaulted last school year.

Hessam Aldin Sahrapour, 41, is now facing six assault charges and six charges of sexual assault, the Saskatoon Provincial Court confirmed to Global News Thursday.

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He was initially charged with five counts of assault and sexual assault last month in relation to incidents involving five girls, all aged 10, according to Saskatoon police. The assaults were said to have occurred during the 2025-2026 school year.

In an email statement for Global News following his initial set of charges in September, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools confirmed Sahrapour was fired from his position at St. Mary’s Wellness and Education Centre following an internal investigation.

He will return to court Oct. 29.