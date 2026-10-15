Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

New charges laid against Saskatoon school staffer accused of sexual assault

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted October 15, 2026 2:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon school worker faces 10 charges, including sexual assault'
Saskatoon school worker faces 10 charges, including sexual assault
RELATED: Saskatoon school worker faces 10 charges, including sexual assault – Sep 16, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A former Saskatoon school staff member is facing more charges after a sixth student came forward to police alleging they were sexually assaulted last school year.

Hessam Aldin Sahrapour, 41, is now facing six assault charges and six charges of sexual assault, the Saskatoon Provincial Court confirmed to Global News Thursday.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He was initially charged with five counts of assault and sexual assault last month in relation to incidents involving five girls, all aged 10, according to Saskatoon police. The assaults were said to have occurred during the 2025-2026 school year.

In an email statement for Global News following his initial set of charges in September, Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools confirmed Sahrapour was fired from his position at St. Mary’s Wellness and Education Centre following an internal investigation.

He will return to court Oct. 29.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices