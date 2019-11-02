2 shot near scenes of 2 other shooting incidents in Toronto Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say two people were shot in the city’s north end late Friday within 24 hours of two other shooting incidents that occurred not far away.

Police said they were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Wynford Drive at 11:36 p.m. Friday, in the area of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue.

Investigators said they had reports of a man shooting at another person in an underground parking lot and when officers arrived on scene, they located a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. They were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it was initially believed there was the only one victim from the shooting, but officers later located a second person with a gunshot wound who also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting and police have not released suspect information.

The incident came around 10 hours after shots were fired not far away — at a gas station in the southeast corner of Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard. No one was injured.

Around 12 hours prior to that incident, a man was shot in a vehicle near Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard, police said.

He suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said if they believe the incidents are connected.

