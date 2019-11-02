Winnipeg police charge 26-year-old man for Elmwood homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have charged a 26-year-old man with second degree murder for the death of a 48-year-old woman.

Police say Cody Don Saunders was responsible for the death of Karen Jane Letniak, who was found dead in an Elmwood home in mid-October.

Police wouldn’t say how the two were connected but did say that they knew each other.

On Oct. 18 police responded to the residence on Riverton Avenue for the report of a domestic incident.

When they arrived they found Letniak dead in the house and police say Saunders confronted officers.

The confrontation escalated and an officer shot Saunders, who was taken to hospital.

Saunders is also facing charges of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

Winnipeg police Cst. Rob Carver, who spent five years as a domestic investigator, says while the issue of domestic violence is prevalent in Winnipeg, the police service is doing all they can to help.

“I can tell you that our service, the Winnipeg Police Service, has one of the most advanced and well-developed programs for domestic violence in the country. Our response is second to none,” he said.

“I think no matter what anyone does from a law enforcement standpoint, domestic violence-related homicides are still going to occur.”

Carver says education and victim safety are important factors in preventing domestic violence.

“We are at homicide number 38. Two of those are domestics,” he said.

