Man shot by police at Elmwood homicide scene

Winnipeg police say officers shot a man while responding to what turned out to be homicide call in Elmwood Friday morning.

Police say they were originally called to a domestic incident in the 300 block of Riverton Avenue around 8 a.m. when a confrontation occurred with a man at the residence.

As a result, the man was shot by police and taken to hospital, where he remained Friday afternoon.

Winnipeg police at the homicide scene in Elmwood where a man was shot by officers Friday morning Clay Young/Global News

At the scene, officers also found a woman dead, and police say they are treating the death as a homicide.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) has been notified of the officer-involved shooting and will investigate the incident, said police.

Winnipeg police homicide detectives are investigating the woman’s death.

The homicide is the city’s 32nd of the year.

