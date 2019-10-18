Menu

Crime

Man shot by police at Elmwood homicide scene

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 5:27 pm
Updated October 18, 2019 6:15 pm
Police say officers shot a man while responding to a domestic incident at a home in the 300 block of Riverton Avenue Friday morning. A woman found dead at the scene is the city's latest homicide.
Police say officers shot a man while responding to a domestic incident at a home in the 300 block of Riverton Avenue Friday morning. A woman found dead at the scene is the city's latest homicide. Clay Young/Global News

Winnipeg police say officers shot a man while responding to what turned out to be homicide call in Elmwood Friday morning.

Police say they were originally called to a domestic incident in the 300 block of Riverton Avenue around 8 a.m. when a confrontation occurred with a man at the residence.

As a result, the man was shot by police and taken to hospital, where he remained Friday afternoon.

Winnipeg police at the homicide scene in Elmwood where a man was shot by officers Friday morning
Winnipeg police at the homicide scene in Elmwood where a man was shot by officers Friday morning Clay Young/Global News

At the scene, officers also found a woman dead, and police say they are treating the death as a homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) has been notified of the officer-involved shooting and will investigate the incident, said police.

READ MORE: Inquest called into death of man shot and killed by Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police homicide detectives are investigating the woman’s death.

The homicide is the city’s 32nd of the year.

Winnipeg police investigate homicide on Ellice Avenue
Winnipeg police investigate homicide on Ellice Avenue
