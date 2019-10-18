Man shot by police at Elmwood homicide scene

Winnipeg police say officers shot a man while responding to what turned out to be homicide call in Elmwood Friday morning.
Police say they were originally called to a domestic incident in the 300 block of Riverton Avenue around 8 a.m. when a confrontation occurred with a man at the residence.
As a result, the man was shot by police and taken to hospital, where he remained Friday afternoon.
At the scene, officers also found a woman dead, and police say they are treating the death as a homicide.
The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) has been notified of the officer-involved shooting and will investigate the incident, said police.
Winnipeg police homicide detectives are investigating the woman’s death.
The homicide is the city’s 32nd of the year.
