Health

Compliments brand fresh cut vegetables recalled over possible Listeria contamination

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 2, 2019 7:04 am
According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, the products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. Canadian Food Inspection Agency

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency say Sobeys Inc. is recalling Compliments brand fresh cut vegetable products due to possible Listeria contamination.

READ MORE: U.S. retailers pull baby powder off shelves over fears of asbestos contamination

The products, which include Sweet Kale Blend, Vegetable Platter with a Ranch Dip, Broccolini, Cauliettes — Chopped Cauliflower, Power Green Blend and Green Beans, all have best before dates of Oct. 31, 2019.

They were sold across Canada, and anyone who has them should either throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased.

There have been no reports of illness linked to the products, however, Listeria poisoning symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Canadian Food Inspection AgencyCFIASobeyslisteriaSobey's Inc.ComplimentsChopped CauliflowerCompliments brandcompliments vegetableslisteria vegetablesPower Green Blendvegetables Listeriavegetables recalled listeria
