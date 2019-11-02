Surrey RCMP arrest ‘prolific offenders’ for string of break and enters

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP say they have arrested two “prolific offenders” in connection to a string of break and enters in the south of the city.

Police put out a warning in mid-October that break-ins were on the rise in Surrey, with numbers rising by double digits between July and August. In September, 24 break-ins were reported.

On Friday, RCMP said the investigation led officers to conduct a search warrant at a home in the 13100-block of 24 Avenue on Oct. 23.

Officers found “a number of items” that had been reported stolen in break-and-enters in South Surrey.

Two Surrey men, 33-year-old Bradley Richards and 41-year-old Michael Reeves, are now facing fraud charges after making purchases with credit cards stolen in those break-and-enters.

Richards is next due to appear in court Monday, while Reeves’ next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

It’s not known whether either man is the one caught on surveillance video during a break-in of a vehicle in the 16300-block of 12 Avenue on Oct. 5, which police reported four days later.

A man caught on surveillance video breaking into a vehicle in South Surrey on Oct. 5, 2019. Surrey RCMP

Police do say additional suspects have been identified in the ongoing investigation, and further charges are being considered.

“To have your home broken into by someone can negatively affect a family and their peace of mind,” Insp. Mike Hall with Surrey RCMP said in a statement. “Our hope is that those affected can take some solace from knowing the investigation has yielded positive results.”

Police said last month many of the break-ins occurred while residents were at home, often during the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The majority of the break-ins occurred after thieves get a garage door opener from vehicles parked in the driveway. Once inside the garage, they get into the house through unlocked doors or by finding a spare key.

The same tactics were reported along with the suspect photo on Oct. 9.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

