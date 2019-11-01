OPP arrest 3 in Haliburton Highlands theft, drug ring investigation

Three people have been arrested following an investigation into a multi-jurisdictional theft and drug ring in Haliburton Highlands.
Haliburton Highlands OPP say an investigation launched in September probed a rash of thefts and drug-related incidents connecting Haliburton County, Muskoka and the Bancroft area.
OPP say they have seized drugs and recovered skid steers, trailers, boats, snowmobiles and other items.
OPP on Friday said three people have been arrested.
Sean Peter Martin, 38, and Shelby Lorraine Montgomery, both of Minden Hills Township, were arrested and each charged with:
- Three counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (cocaine, codeine x2)
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon
David Jonathan Mongrain, 42, of the Municipality of Dysart et al was charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (cocaine)
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Four counts of theft over $5,000
- Two counts of theft under $5,000
The investigation is ongoing, OPP said.
