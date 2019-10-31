Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Central Hastings OPP officer charged with impaired driving after ATV crash

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 2:44 pm
An OPP officer is facing charges after she was involved in an ATV collision in Tyendinaga Township while off duty.
An OPP officer is facing charges after she was involved in an ATV collision in Tyendinaga Township while off duty. Global News File

An OPP officer has been charged with impaired driving after police say she was involved in an ATV collision while off duty in Tyendinaga Township.

Det. Const. Trisha Salmon, a nine-year veteran with the OPP’s Central Hastings detachment, is facing two impaired driving charges following an incident on Sep. 28.

READ MORE: OPP officer charged following August collision involving 10-year-old cyclist in Gravenhurst

Lennox and Addington OPP say a 39-year-old driver turned over an ATV on private property on Lazier Road in Tyendinaga Township, throwing herself and two passengers off the vehicle.

The driver and one of the other passengers were sent to hospital with minor injuries but later released, according to police.

Although he could not speak to Salmon’s case, Lennox and Addington OPP Staff Sgt. Chris Watkins says that if an OPP officer were convicted of a criminal charge, this would constitute an automatic breach of the Police Services Act code of conduct, which would lead to a police disciplinary hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

The consequences vary, according to Watkins, but could include removal of leave and vacation time, demotions or, in the most serious cases, dismissal.

Kingston Police officer charged by SIU in connection with September collision involving a cyclist
Kingston Police officer charged by SIU in connection with September collision involving a cyclist

“Any penalty levied is done so after examining the totality of the circumstances of the alleged breach (i.e. any aggravating or mitigating factors that may be present), just as would be done in a criminal court proceeding,” Watkins wrote in an emailed statement.

Salmon is set to appear at a Napanee court on Nov. 12 to answer to her charges.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ATV Crashpolice officer chargedLennox and Addington OPPTyendinaga TownshipOPP officer chargedoff-duty OPP officer chargedatv crash OPP officer chargedATV crash police officer chargedLazier RoadLazier Road ATV crashLazier Road crashoff duty OPP charged tyendinagaOPP charge
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.