Entertainment

Ontario’s Big Sky Music Festival announces first round of artists, including headliner Dwight Yoakam

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 4:05 pm
This past July, the event made its debut with artists like Big & Rich, Tim Hicks, Travis Tritt, Mason Ramsey and Jason McCoy.
This past July, the event made its debut with artists like Big & Rich, Tim Hicks, Travis Tritt, Mason Ramsey and Jason McCoy. Handout

Ontario’s Big Sky Music Festival has announced its first round of artists for 2020, including country musicians Dwight Yoakam, Ronnie Milsap and Joe Diffie.

The festival, which is scheduled for July 18 at the Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, just north-east of Barrie and north of Toronto, will be in its second year of operation.

This past July, the event made its debut with artists like Big & Rich, Tim Hicks, Travis Tritt, Mason Ramsey and Jason McCoy.

For the upcoming year, the festival will return with a market that features locally-made crafts, a classic car show that displays 50s and 60s cruisers, as well as muscle vehicles from the 70s, and a sparkling big rig truck show and shine. A variety of food and beverage vendors will also set up shop.

On-site camping for tents and RVs will be available and will open on July 17, the same evening a pre-party will take place for all campers and RVers.

Tickets are now on sale, and early-bird general admission pricing starts at $99.99 plus fees. Camping and parking passes are sold separately.

Early-bird tent camping begins at $49.99 plus fees, while early-bird RV camping starts at $79.99 plus fees.

Big Sky Music Festival is from Republic Live, which produces the Boots and Hearts Music Festival that takes place every summer at Burl’s Creek.

