3 original members leaving metal band Children of Bodom

Children of Bodom, the much-beloved Finnish metal band, has just announced the departure of three of its longest-running members.

In a statement posted to the band’s official website on Friday, the Angels Don’t Kill headbangers officially revealed that Jaska Raatikainen, Henkka T. Blacksmith and Janne Wirman would be departing after more than two decades of service to Children of Bodom each.

”It is with heavy hearts that we announce that 2019 will be the last for Children Of Bodom with this line-up,” read the unexpected statement.

It continued: “After almost 25 years with Bodom, thousands of shows and 10 albums, it is time for Henkka, Janne and Jaska to step back and change direction within their lives.”

FINAL SHOW OF THE CURRENT CHILDREN OF BODOM LINE-UP AT THE BLACK BOX IN HELSINKI on December 15th, 2019! A Chapter Called COB. Presales start on Monday November 4th 2019 at 09:00 Finnish time. Please see https://t.co/fCealQ98Vo for the full statement and further information. pic.twitter.com/jGOMQJOM1i — Children Of Bodom (@cobhc) November 1, 2019

The revelation means that co-founding member, main songwriter, lead guitarist and singer, Alexi Laiho, is left as the sole original member in the band.

Raatikainen, 40, co-founded the band with Laiho, in 1993, under the name “Inearthed.” He served as the band’s only drummer, providing keys until 1997, when Wirman, 40, joined the group and took over.

Blacksmith, however, joined the band in 1996, before the band officially became Children of Bodom. He has been the band’s longstanding bassist since then.

“All three will miss the fans and supporters in every city in every country the band ever played,” the statement concluded.

For now, Laiho, 40, is accompanied by Daniel Freyberg — who joined Children of Bodom in 2016 as the group’s rhythm guitarist.

The more-recent guitarist contributed to the band’s 10th and latest studio album, Hexed (2019).

Currently, the Needled 24/7 rockers have nine remaining shows in 2019. In the wake of the news, they have promised to complete each show.

The final show, which they’ve dubbed “A Chapter Called Children of Bodom,” will take place in Helsinki, Finland, on Dec. 15.

The show will be performed at the Black Box in the iconic Ice Hall venue — which is close to the band members’ hometown, Espoo.

Alexi Laiho, member of Finnish band Children of Bodom, performs on the first day of Download Music Festival 2019 at Caja Magica sport complex in Madrid, Spain, June 28, 2019. Kiko Huesca / EPA

On the future of Children of Bodom, the statement added: “Alexi and Daniel will have further announcements about their plans to keep creating new music in the future.”

“Thanks again for everything,” they concluded.

The announcement also means that Children of Bodom’s previously scheduled performance at Tuska Open Air 2020 has been cancelled.

They were set to perform their critically acclaimed 2003 album Hate Crew Deathroll in full at the annual heavy metal music festival.

Updates, tour dates and additional information can be found through the official Children of Bodom website.

The band’s full statement can also be read in full there.

