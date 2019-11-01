11-hour standoff on Pacific ends with 11 taken into custody, 4 charged

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police believe an 11-hour standoff on Pacific Avenue Thursday began with an argument over a cab fare.

Police said a taxi driver reported being robbed at gunpoint just after 4:30 a.m. A shot had been fired at the cab, but no injuries were reported.

When police, with the help of a K-9 unit, tracked the suspects to a home in the 300 block of Pacific Avenue, a number of the people inside refused to come out.

A total of 11 people were taken into custody throughout the lengthy standoff, which involved the Tactical Support Team and negotiators.

A raid on the home after the standoff turned up a .380 automatic handgun – which had apparently been stolen during a Selkirk break-and-enter in 1998 – along with ammunition and a pellet gun.

Samuel Tache McKay, 31, faces a total of 11 firearm-related charges, as well as charges for failing to comply with probation and conditions.

Prairie Sky Atkinson, 24, has been charged with possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000, and identity fraud with the intent to avoid arrest. She was also processed on several outstanding warrants.

Const. Jay Murray said Atkinson’s identity fraud charge was because she attempted to lie about her name to investigators.

Two other women, 24 and 18, were arrested on firearm charges and released on a promise to appear.

“We’re fortunate there was a safe resolution because there was a firearm in the residence that we believe was used to shoot out a cab,” said Murray, who also praised the police armoured vehicle for giving officers the opportunity to approach the house safely.

