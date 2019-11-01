Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Lori Loughlin to fight new charges in college admissions case

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 1, 2019 11:43 am
Lori Loughlin, center, and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, behind her at right, leave the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston on Aug. 27, 2019. .
Lori Loughlin, center, and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, behind her at right, leave the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston on Aug. 27, 2019. . John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband are contesting the latest charges against them in the college admissions scandal.

Lawyers for Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli filed court documents Friday saying the couple plans to plead not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. The couple also waived their right to appear at a Nov. 20 arraignment.

Lori Loughlin, husband back in court over questions about their legal strategy
Lori Loughlin, husband back in court over questions about their legal strategy

Prosecutors recently added the bribery charge for 11 parents who previously pleaded not guilty in the case. Another 19 parents have pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty.

READ MORE: Lori Loughlin, among other parents, faces new charge in college admissions scandal

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits. Their daughters no longer attend USC.

Story continues below advertisement
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli appear in court for college admissions scam
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli appear in court for college admissions scam

The couple previously pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Lori Loughlinlori loughlin courtlori loughlin college scandalmossimo giannullilori loughlin daughterslori loughlin chargeslori loughlin college admissions scandallori loughlin guiltylori loughlin not guiltylori loughlin new charges
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.