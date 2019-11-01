2 men arrested following break-and-enter investigation in Fredericton

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were arrested on Thursday as a result of an ongoing investigation into numerous break-and-enter cases in Fredericton, according to police.

According to police, the suspects were in possession of stolen property connected to cases in the investigation.

The Fredericton police’s street crime unit arrested 38-year-old Joel Brent Smith, who appeared in court on Friday.

Smith is facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime, failure to comply with the conditions of an undertaking and failure to comply with a probation order.

He also has several pending criminal matters before the court and has been held in custody for another court appearance next week.

The second individual, a 51-year old Lincoln man, was released on conditions and issued a promise to appear for a Dec. 16 court appearance.

Alycia Bartlett, a spokesperson for Fredericton Police, said they cannot release the second suspect’s identity because he was released on a “promise to appear.”

“The first suspect, surname Smith, appeared in court in custody, and charges were formally laid. That means the information is public and we can disclose his name,” Bartlett said in an e-mail.

She said there are numerous cases police are looking at over the course of the past few weeks.

“The investigation is ongoing, so I can’t release too many details,” Bartlett said.