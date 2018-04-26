Firearms, jewelry stolen during break and enter at Fredericton-area home
Four guns and jewelry items were stolen during a break and enter at a Fredericton-area home, according to New Brunswick RCMP.
Police say the break-in happened at a home along Highway 615 in Scotch Settlement, N.B., on Tuesday, sometime between 7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Police say two shotguns, two rifles, jewelry and various household items were taken.
Anyone with information regarding the incident or who may have seen suspicious activity in the area on Tuesday is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
