Amherstview resident carves 750-pound pumpkin

An Amherstview, Ont., man has carved a 750-pound jack-o’-lantern for Halloween this year.

“I don’t have the big blow-ups and all that stuff, it’s me and the pumpkin. That’s my claim to fame, is me and that big pumpkin,” said 77-year-old Randy Evans, who lives on Manitou Crescent.

Evans says he had been carving giant pumpkins for the last 20 years or so. He started off relatively small, with a 100-pound pumpkin, something he did to amuse his children and those coming by for trick-or-treating. Now that his own children are grown, Evans keeps the tradition alive by getting larger pumpkins every year.

This year, Randy Evan’s pumpkin reached over 750 pounds. He says next year he’s aiming for 1000 pounds. Global Kingston

“Next year I’m probably going to shoot for a thousand,” Evans told Global News.

Evans doesn’t grow the pumpkins himself on his property, he has a friend who grows one for him directly on a shipping palette so it’s easier to move.

He also has a tenant who is a tow truck driver who was able to transport the humongous pumpkin onto his front lawn.

Evans said it only took him a couple of hours to carve the giant pumpkin this year, but he did use a reciprocating saw.

All in all, Evans says he goes to the trouble every year for the neighbourhood children.

“It’s the kids in here and they’re getting older,” Evans told Global News. “That’s what it’s all about — the kids. I mean, there’s probably 30 plus kids in here, little ones. And that’s the best part.”

And after Halloween is over, Evans’ big jack-o’-lantern doesn’t go to waste. He calls up Sandy Pines Wildlife Centre and offers up the remains for the animals to eat.