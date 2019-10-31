Rain in store for Kingston region on Halloween, strong winds expected overnight

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued two warnings alerting the Kingston region to a forecast of extreme winds and rain.

The weather agency says anywhere from 30 to 60 millimetres of rain is expected to fall in the region over Halloween on Thursday and into Friday.

The warning also notes that strong winds are expected overnight on Oct. 31 and into Friday morning.

Winds near 90 kilometres per hour are expected to begin overnight, with stronger gusts closer to 110 kilometres per hour possible along the Lake Ontario shoreline.

On Friday morning, winds will still be strong but are meant to weaken to about 70 to 80 kilometres per hour.

The wind and rain are expected to continue on into Friday but will subside throughout the day.

For those wondering about whether trick-or-treating may be affected, Mayor Bryan Paterson said there are no plans to move Halloween festivities to the following day.

The Cataraqui Centre also says it will not be handing out candy on Halloween evening.