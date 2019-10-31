Menu

Heavy rain, strong winds forecast for Halloween in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 7:34 am
Environment Canada says it will be a wet and windy day for Halloween, putting a damper on trick-or-treating Thursday evening.
Wet, gusty weather is expected on Halloween in Toronto.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city that forecasts the heaviest rain will come this afternoon and into the early evening.

“Additional rainfall amounts of 15 to 30 millimetres are expected today for total amounts of 30 to 50 millimetres by late this evening,” the weather agency said in a release issued Thursday morning.

Environment Canada said the significant amount of rainfall will also be coupled with strong westerly wind gusts of 70 to 80 kilometres an hour Thursday night and into Friday morning.

“If visibility is reduced during driving, turn on headlights and maintain a safe following distance. Remember pedestrians are more difficult to see when it is dark and raining,” the weather agency warns, as many trick-or-treaters will be out Thursday evening.

Story continues below advertisement
Halloween safety tips
